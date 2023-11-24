QUARTIERS ROUGES INVITE LIVE FROM EARTH LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE Paris, 24 novembre 2023, Paris.

QUARTIERS ROUGES INVITE LIVE FROM EARTH Vendredi 24 novembre, 23h58 LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE

Quartiers Rouges c’est une histoire de quartier et de famille. Créé en 2018 à Pigalle, plus précisément à Blanche, dans les sous-sols embrasés du Moulin Rouge, Quartiers Rouges évoque la raison d’être de La Machine : affirmer et présenter au public une programmation d’artistes et de collectifs de qualité, créatif.ve.s, innovant.e.s, engagé.e.s dans leur art et dans leur manière de le livrer.

A l’instar de l’histoire du lieu, du Moulin et du quartier, QR défend une vision de la fête : engagée, libre, renouvelée, safe(r) pour les artistes comme pour le public. Un temps où l’on se perd dans les vibrations des 4 étages de La Machine et du Bar à Bulles. De la Chaufferie au Toit, Quartiers Rouges, est là pour rester.

COLLECTIF LIVE FROM EARTH

Site officiel Live From Earth

Instagram Live From Earth

Article Trax Mag sur Live From Earth

ALCATRAZ

Facebook

Vidéo

DJ GIGOLA

Instagram

Vidéo

MCR-T

Instagram

Vidéo

MRD

Vidéo

Instagram

LEGIT GIRL DJ

Instagram

Vidéo

CANELLE DOUBLEKICK

Instagram

Vidéo

BAUERNFEIND B2B KRAMPF

Instagram Bauernfeind

Vidéo Bauernfeind

Instagram Krampf

Vidéo Krampf

LA MACHINE DU MOULIN ROUGE 90 boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris Paris 75018 Quartier des Grandes-Carrières 75018 Île-de-France [{« link »: « https://www.livefromearth.de/artists/index.html »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@live_from_earth) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/275675558_112864731344737_3445453129525321602_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=mYb8E2nMfIsAX-QydcY&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBvNskWW7HVokbvGB4E0mAdXyBklnc5uzKMRUD5bpwZJQ&oe=6504737A », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/live_from_earth/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/live_from_earth/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.traxmag.com/focus-sur-live-from-earth-lun-des-gangs-les-plus-creatifs-et-federateurs-de-berlin/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/alcatrazdj/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Keep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Live From Earth Klub – ALCATRAZ / December 16 / 4pm-5pm », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ybLxdqMhTxY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybLxdqMhTxY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybLxdqMhTxY »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@dj_gigola) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/315566551_517554496906968_6107579306637465052_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=qEHQ2msNhLcAX8WqV9_&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAJ7RhTk3P4za8jkSX1ue25aCDs5WRmF5zTKNNm2qUjDw&oe=65056503 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dj_gigola/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/dj_gigola/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Keep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Live From Earth Klub – DJ Gigola / October 12 / 6pm-7pm », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/BFHM4njBpuI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFHM4njBpuI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFHM4njBpuI »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@kolegajj) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/347341566_906988963746516_187132415030439077_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=SIpJ-2DQOJQAX-T5rJy&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfAtpSyvUQcz-GOzI3zRURFqqiSH775PTDdrgWVUQ9_KqQ&oe=65052BEB », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/kolegajj/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/kolegajj/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Boiler Room », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « MCR-T u2014 direct from Live From Earth at Zenner in Berlin.nnLight Design & Visuals by Elias Asisi.nnu25ba Listen to Boiler Roomu2019s archive on Apple Music: https://apple.co/BoilerRoomnu25ba Shop Boiler Room clothing: https://blrrm.tv/shopnu25ba Subscribe to Boiler Room: https://blrrm.tv/YT », « type »: « video », « title »: « MCR-T | Boiler Room Berlin: Live From Earth », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/zIjBFjoQh9U/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIjBFjoQh9U », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGBpxWJr9FNOcFYA5GkKrMg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIjBFjoQh9U »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Discover Track ID’s, enter the live chat and find out more about your favourite artists by visiting our website: https://hoer.live/nnKeep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Live From Earth Klub – MRD | Hu00d6R – Dec 15 / 2022 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/QmLG4x0drAI/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmLG4x0drAI », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmLG4x0drAI »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@mrd_of_1988) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/370010542_988276358903625_1949584418626022746_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=101&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=IabHInWHbBYAX8Jqkun&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBBEBfFRFx2gOw6-ApGOdMG4QY0Eo86c8f0sQC5P2JeWw&oe=6505D300 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/mrd_of_1988/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/mrd_of_1988/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@legitgirldj) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/234805427_521610228950198_81738498552715793_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=Q9sBZxF26pEAX8fclLg&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBAkGBrZhadDEotLxhpQ_lWGER-xY0DIFLKW9bLIEJjgA&oe=6505415D », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/legitgirldj/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/legitgirldj/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Keep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « WARNING – LEGIT GIRL DJ B2B vendredear | Hu00d6R – Aug 26 / 2022 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Zp6mGVMt2co/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6mGVMt2co », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6mGVMt2co »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@canelledoublekick) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/328107058_1251643405449070_4492930584656318396_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=LTfxg0_V0dcAX9u1WJg&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfC9ZewfKcIksidoE1VfIIex8IhtOimWMab8-Pqbz4FPOg&oe=650560CD », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/canelledoublekick/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/canelledoublekick/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Boiler Room », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Canelle Doublekick u2013 live from Boiler Room x La Darude in Paris.nnu25ba Listen to Boiler Roomu2019s archive on Apple Music: https://apple.co/BoilerRoomnu25ba Shop Boiler Room clothing: https://blrrm.tv/shopnu25ba Subscribe to Boiler Room: https://blrrm.tv/YT », « type »: « video », « title »: « Canelle Doublekick | Boiler Room Paris: La Darude », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8lZpxzXt930/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lZpxzXt930 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGBpxWJr9FNOcFYA5GkKrMg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lZpxzXt930 »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@bauernfffeind) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/47694928_283068415727279_8656404875967463424_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=110&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=YNPsQl3V-NwAX_lbpmJ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBEZLAUaEgrMV8z9i8coXcGj2LDrh306xSeJYRzxA6snw&oe=65060FD8 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/bauernfffeind/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/bauernfffeind/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Hu00d6R BERLIN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Keep the comment section respectful. Any form of hate speech is not welcome. If you do not comply with our policy, your comment will be deleted and you will be removed from the channel. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Live From Earth Klub – Bauernfeind / December 16 / 5pm-6pm », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lMBx9N59XNs/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMBx9N59XNs », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfF7JZv26UUKyRedViGIlw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMBx9N59XNs »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@wkrampf) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/94326512_215430419753548_7006691556568596480_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=4Eqe2ShEluYAX-RT4ar&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBQ5sBZruVHo-yfagji9uj5NUvvbyzpLIYdsuSHO9Wufw&oe=65053E1B », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/wkrampf/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/wkrampf/?hl=fr »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Boiler Room », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Gnarly young gun DJ Krampf is opening our Paris hip hop session.nnu25ba Listen to Boiler Roomu2019s archive on Apple Music: https://apple.co/BoilerRoomnu25ba Shop Boiler Room clothing: https://blrrm.tv/shopnu25ba Subscribe to Boiler Room: https://blrrm.tv/YT », « type »: « video », « title »: « Krampf | Boiler Room Paris DJ Set », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/nhFwRl4O9zE/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhFwRl4O9zE », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGBpxWJr9FNOcFYA5GkKrMg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhFwRl4O9zE »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T23:58:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-24T23:58:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

dj set