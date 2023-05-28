Promenade et lecture à voix haute Square Pfalzgrafenweiler, 28 mai 2023, La Loupe.

La bibliothèque vous propose une promenade et lecture à voix haute en compagnie du comédien Julien Pillot. Tout public à partir de 14 ans. Être bien chaussé et apporté si possible une collation. Un partenariat Ciclic / La Rando loupéenne / La bibliothèque. Réservation obligatoire..

2023-05-28 à ; fin : 2023-05-28 . EUR.

Square Pfalzgrafenweiler

La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



The library offers you a walk and reading aloud with the actor Julien Pillot. All public from 14 years old. Be well-shod and bring a snack if possible. A partnership between Ciclic / La Rando loupéenne / The library. Reservation required.

La biblioteca propone un paseo y una lectura en voz alta con el actor Julien Pillot. Para el público en general a partir de 14 años. Ir bien calzado y traer un tentempié si es posible. Una colaboración entre Ciclic / La Rando loupéenne / La biblioteca. Reserva obligatoria.

Die Bibliothek bietet Ihnen einen Spaziergang und ein Vorlesen in Begleitung des Schauspielers Julien Pillot an. Für alle ab 14 Jahren. Sie sollten gut beschuht sein und wenn möglich einen Snack mitbringen. Eine Partnerschaft von Ciclic / La Rando loupéenne / Die Bibliothek. Reservierung erforderlich.

