INAUGURATION OENORANDO DU CRU LA LIVINIÈRE 14 Route de Notre-Dame Cave Cella Vinaria (Alliance Minervois), 11 juin 2023, La Livinière.

Située dans l’arrière-pays du Languedoc, l’Oenorando® du Cru La Livinière traverse un paysage typiquement méditerranéen où la garrigue, l’olivier et le pin se mêlent à la culture de la vigne. Au Sud, s’ouvre un vaste panorama, sur les terrasses du Minervois en contrebas, qui se prolonge, au loin, par une succession de reliefs, des Corbières à la chaîne des Pyrénées….

2023-06-11

14 Route de Notre-Dame

Cave Cella Vinaria (Alliance Minervois)

La Livinière 34210 Hérault Occitanie



Located in the hinterland of the Languedoc, the Oenorando® of the Cru La Livinière crosses a typically Mediterranean landscape where the garrigue, the olive tree and the pine mingle with the culture of the vine. In the South, a vast panorama opens up, on the Minervois terraces below, which continues, in the distance, by a succession of reliefs, from the Corbières to the Pyrenees chain…

Situado en el interior de Languedoc, el Oenorando® del Cru La Livinière atraviesa un paisaje típicamente mediterráneo donde la garriga, el olivo y el pino se mezclan con el cultivo de la vid. Hacia el Sur, se abre un vasto panorama, en las terrazas del Minervois, que continúa, a lo lejos, por una sucesión de relieves, desde las Corbières hasta la cadena pirenaica…

Im Hinterland des Languedoc gelegen, führt das Oenorando® des Cru La Livinière durch eine typisch mediterrane Landschaft, in der sich Garrigue, Olivenbäume und Pinien mit dem Weinanbau vermischen. Im Süden öffnet sich ein weites Panorama auf die Terrassen des Minervois unterhalb, das sich in der Ferne durch eine Abfolge von Reliefs von den Corbières bis zur Pyrenäenkette fortsetzt…

