La K’onga Pan Piper Paris Paris, 27 mai 2024, Paris.

Le lundi 27 mai 2024

de 20h30 à 22h30

payant À partir de : : 39.90 EUR

La K’onga vous donne rendez-vous le lundi 27 mai à 20h30 sur la scène du Pan Piper !

La K’onga, the phenomenon of the year that was born in Córdoba. The band filled 10 Gran Rex and 3 Movistar Arena, in addition to selling out a stadium by 2023 and imposing record-breaking hits. The secret? Twenty years of work, the income of a former Operación Triunfo and a boom during the pandemic.

La K’onga, el fenómeno del año que nació en Córdoba. La banda llenó 10 Gran Rex y 3 Movistar Arena, además de llenar un estadio para 2023 e imponer hits récord. ¿El secreto? Veinte años de trabajo, los ingresos de una ex Operación Triunfo y un boom durante la pandemia.

Concert debout

