La Haute Route des Pyrénées, cyclosportive par étape Argelès-Gazost, 7 juillet 2023, Argelès-Gazost.

La Haute Route des Pyrénées, cyclosportive par étape
2023-07-07 – 2023-07-08
Argelès-Gazost
  Vendredi 7 juillet : village départ au parc thermal d’Argelès-Gazost.
Samedi 8 juillet : étape Argelès-Gazost / Hautacam.

Course cycliste à étape, accueillant plus de 500 cyclistes du monde entier.

https://www.hauteroute.org/fr/

 

