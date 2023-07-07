La Haute Route des Pyrénées, cyclosportive par étape Argelès-Gazost Argelès-Gazost
2023-07-07 – 2023-07-08
Vendredi 7 juillet : village départ au parc thermal d’Argelès-Gazost.
Samedi 8 juillet : étape Argelès-Gazost / Hautacam.
Course cycliste à étape, accueillant plus de 500 cyclistes du monde entier.
https://www.hauteroute.org/fr/
