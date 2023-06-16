Bal Folk Irlandais La Halte, Lyon (69), 16 juin 2023, .

Bal Folk Irlandais Vendredi 16 juin, 20h00 La Halte, Lyon (69) Libre

Rendez-vous le vendredi 16 juin à partir de 20h à La Halte à Lyon Vaise pour un bal irlandais avec Shelta en trio et Alice & Marie de Join the dance ! Prix libre – conseillé 8/10€ pour la rémunération des artistes et l’adhésion obligatoire à la Halte (3€ / Bar associatif) – Pensez à amener vos cartes 2022-2023 si vous l’avez déjà prise cette année. La Halte – 8 place de Paris, 69009 Lyon (métro Gare de Vaise) http://www.shelta.orghttps://jointhedance.fr/https://www.lahalte-vaise.fr/event/bal-irlandais/

La Halte, Lyon (69) 8, Place de Paris

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

baltrad balfolk