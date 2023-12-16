CONCERT THIBAUT SIBELLA AND THE GRAVEYARD SHIFT La Halle Verrière Meisenthal, 16 décembre 2023, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift proposent des compositions originales folk pleines de mélodies et d’émotions a` travers laquelle ils dépeignent des histoires, des rencontres, des souvenirs. Une guitare, un banjo, une contrebasse et trois voix au service d’une musique inspirée par la folk bluegrass/indie et le rock des années 60 qui se veut pleine de bonnes vibrations.

Billetterie disponible ici : https://web.digitick.com/cafe-concert-thibaut-sibella-and-the-graveyard-shift-concert-halle-verriere-meisenthal-16-decembre-2023-css5-halleverriere-pg101-ri9697805.html

Concert proposé dans le cadre de la programmation du festival Lune*hiver : https://halle-verriere.fr/lune-hiver-2023/. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 23:59:00. 8 EUR.

La Halle Verrière Place Robert Schuman

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift offer original folk compositions full of melody and emotion, depicting stories, encounters and memories. A guitar, a banjo, a double bass and three voices serve up a music inspired by bluegrass/indie folk and 60s rock, full of good vibrations.

Tickets available here: https://web.digitick.com/cafe-concert-thibaut-sibella-and-the-graveyard-shift-concert-halle-verriere-meisenthal-16-decembre-2023-css5-halleverriere-pg101-ri9697805.html

Concert as part of the Lune*hiver festival program: https://halle-verriere.fr/lune-hiver-2023/

Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift ofrecen composiciones folk originales llenas de melodía y emoción, que retratan historias, encuentros y recuerdos. Una guitarra, un banjo, un contrabajo y tres voces al servicio de una música inspirada en el bluegrass/indie folk y el rock de los 60, llena de buenas vibraciones.

Entradas disponibles aquí: https://web.digitick.com/cafe-concert-thibaut-sibella-and-the-graveyard-shift-concert-halle-verriere-meisenthal-16-decembre-2023-css5-halleverriere-pg101-ri9697805.html

Concierto dentro del programa del festival Lune*hiver: https://halle-verriere.fr/lune-hiver-2023/

Thibaut Sibella and the Graveyard Shift präsentieren Folk-Originalkompositionen voller Melodien und Emotionen, in denen sie Geschichten, Begegnungen und Erinnerungen schildern. Eine Gitarre, ein Banjo, ein Kontrabass und drei Stimmen stehen im Dienste einer Musik, die von Bluegrass/Indie-Folk und dem Rock der 60er Jahre inspiriert ist und voller guter Vibrationen ist.

Tickets sind hier erhältlich: https://web.digitick.com/cafe-concert-thibaut-sibella-and-the-graveyard-shift-concert-halle-verriere-meisenthal-16-decembre-2023-css5-halleverriere-pg101-ri9697805.html

Konzert, das im Rahmen des Programms des Festivals Lune*hiver angeboten wird: https://halle-verriere.fr/lune-hiver-2023/

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE