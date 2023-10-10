PROJECTION DU FILM-DOCUMENTAIRE « MEISENTHAL L’HISTOIRE CONTINUE » La Halle Verrière Meisenthal, 10 octobre 2023, Meisenthal.

Meisenthal,Moselle

Entre 2018 et 2022, le réalisateur Thomas Lincker a suivi le projet de requalification architecturale du Site Verrier de Meisenthal.

Le film-documentaire “Meisenthal, l’histoire continue” (50’) dévoile les coulisses de cet édifiant chantier de reconversion et revient sur les enjeux de ce projet qui marquera pour longtemps l’histoire du Site Verrier de Meisenthal et du Pays de Bitche.

Projection à 20h / entrée libre. Tout public

Mardi 2023-10-10 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-10 22:00:00. EUR.

La Halle Verrière Place Robert Schuman

Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est



Between 2018 and 2022, filmmaker Thomas Lincker followed the architectural requalification of the Site Verrier de Meisenthal.

The documentary film ?Meisenthal, l?histoire continue? (50?) takes a behind-the-scenes look at this edifying conversion project, which will have a lasting impact on the history of the Site Verrier de Meisenthal and the Pays de Bitche.

Screening at 8pm / free admission

Entre 2018 y 2022, el cineasta Thomas Lincker siguió la remodelación arquitectónica de la Cristalería Meisenthal.

El documental « Meisenthal, la historia continúa? (50?) se adentra entre bastidores en este edificante proyecto de reconversión y examina las cuestiones en juego, un proyecto que dejará su huella en la historia de la Cristalería Meisenthal y del Pays de Bitche durante mucho tiempo.

Proyección a las 20h / entrada gratuita

Zwischen 2018 und 2022 hat der Filmemacher Thomas Lincker das Projekt der architektonischen Neuqualifizierung der Site Verrier de Meisenthal verfolgt.

Der Dokumentarfilm Meisenthal, l’histoire continue? (50?) wirft einen Blick hinter die Kulissen dieser beeindruckenden Umbauarbeiten und erläutert die Herausforderungen dieses Projekts, das die Geschichte der Glashütte Meisenthal und des Pays de Bitche für lange Zeit prägen wird.

Filmvorführung um 20 Uhr / Eintritt frei

Mise à jour le 2023-07-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE