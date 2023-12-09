Téléthon : randonnée pédestre La halle Saint-Antoine-de-Breuilh, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Antoine-de-Breuilh.

Saint-Antoine-de-Breuilh,Dordogne

Les associations Saint-Antoinaises organisent dès 9h sous la halle un « Téléthon associatif » avec à 9h30 rando de 7km ;

participation : 3 euros minimum

de 9 h à 14h animations et restauration sous et autour de la halle : soupe, vin chaud, pâtisserie, buvette..

La halle Le bourg

Saint-Antoine-de-Breuilh 24230 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The associations of Saint-Antoinais organize from 9 am under the hall a « Telethon associative » with at 9:30 am hike of 7km;

participation: 3 euros minimum

from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. entertainment and catering in and around the hall: soup, mulled wine, pastries, refreshments.

Las asociaciones de Saint-Antoines organizan un « Telemaratón por las asociaciones » a partir de las 9 h bajo el mercado cubierto con una marcha de 7 km a las 9.30 h;

participación: 3 euros mínimo

de 9.00 a 14.00 h. animación y comida en el mercado cubierto y sus alrededores: sopa, vino caliente, bollería, refrescos.

Die Vereine von Saint-Antoinaises organisieren ab 9 Uhr in der Halle einen « Téléthon associatif » mit einer Wanderung von 7 km um 9.30 Uhr;

teilnahme: mindestens 3 Euro

von 9 bis 14 Uhr Animationen und Verpflegung in und um die Halle: Suppe, Glühwein, Gebäck, Getränkestand.

