Compagnie Artimouv à la Halle à Vire Normandie La Halle Michel Drucker Vire Normandie, 6 octobre 2023, Vire Normandie.

Vire Normandie,Calvados

Venez à la rencontre d’un jeune artiste talentueux originaire de Vire, qui se fera un plaisir d’échanger avec vous sur son parcours et ses projets. Solo chorégraphique de et par Timothée Bouloy, soutenu dans une première partie par les élèves du conservatoire de Vire-Normandie..

2023-10-06 18:30:00

La Halle Michel Drucker Rue des Halles

Vire Normandie 14500 Calvados Normandie



Come and meet a talented young artist from Vire, who will be delighted to talk to you about his career and projects. Solo choreography by and for Timothée Bouloy, supported in the first part by students from the Conservatoire de Vire-Normandie.

Venga a conocer a un joven y talentoso artista de Vire, que estará encantado de hablarle de su carrera y sus proyectos. Coreografía en solitario de y sobre Timothée Bouloy, apoyado en la primera parte por alumnos del Conservatorio de Vire-Normandie.

Lernen Sie einen jungen, talentierten Künstler aus Vire kennen, der sich gerne mit Ihnen über seinen Werdegang und seine Projekte austauscht. Choreographisches Solo von und mit Timothée Bouloy, das in einem ersten Teil von den Schülern des Konservatoriums von Vire-Normandie unterstützt wird.

