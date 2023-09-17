Randonnée Gourmande La Halle Celles, 17 septembre 2023, Celles.

Celles,Dordogne

Randonnée Gourmande – Rassemblement à 8h00 sous la Halle de CELLES (10 km / 3 heures environ) Accueil Café – Départ 8h30 – Arrêt patrimoine et artisanat locale en chemin. Marché Gourmand à l’arrivée « Bienvenue à la Ferme » (ouvert à tous sans obligation de randonner).

La Halle Lieu-dit Le Bourg

Celles 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Randonnée Gourmande – Gathering at 8:00 am under the CELLES market hall (10 km / 3 hours approx.) Welcome Coffee – Departure 8:30 am – Stop at local heritage and crafts along the way. Gourmet market on arrival « Bienvenue à la Ferme » (open to all, no obligation to hike)

Paseo gastronómico – Encuentro a las 8.00 h bajo el mercado cubierto de CELLES (10 km / 3 horas aprox.) Café de bienvenida – Salida a las 8.30 h – Parada para visitar el patrimonio local y la artesanía a lo largo del camino. Mercado gastronómico a la llegada « Bienvenue à la Ferme » (abierto a todos sin obligación de hacer senderismo)

Gourmetwanderung – Treffen um 8.00 Uhr in der Halle von CELLES (10 km / ca. 3 Stunden) Empfang und Kaffee – Abfahrt um 8.30 Uhr – Halt am lokalen Kulturerbe und Kunsthandwerk auf dem Weg. Gourmet-Markt am Ziel « Bienvenue à la Ferme » (offen für alle, ohne Verpflichtung zur Wanderung)

