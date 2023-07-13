FESTIVAL LES RICOCHETS – GAGARINE IS NOT DEAD – THÉATRE La Guinguette Fontenay-le-Comte Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte

Vendée FESTIVAL LES RICOCHETS – GAGARINE IS NOT DEAD – THÉATRE La Guinguette Fontenay-le-Comte, 13 juillet 2023, Fontenay-le-Comte. Fontenay-le-Comte,Vendée Un équipage de cosmonautes peu commun se prépare à la conquête de l’espace..

2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-13 20:30:00. .

La Guinguette Plaine des sports

Fontenay-le-Comte 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



An unusual crew of cosmonauts prepares for the conquest of space. Una insólita tripulación de cosmonautas se prepara para conquistar el espacio. Eine ungewöhnliche Mannschaft von Kosmonauten bereitet sich auf die Eroberung des Weltraums vor. Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par Vendée Expansion Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Fontenay-le-Comte, Vendée Autres Lieu La Guinguette Adresse La Guinguette Plaine des sports Ville Fontenay-le-Comte Departement Vendée Lieu Ville La Guinguette Fontenay-le-Comte

La Guinguette Fontenay-le-Comte Vendée https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/fontenay-le-comte/