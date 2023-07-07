Medie – La Guinguette du Val La Guinguette du Val Éveillé, 7 juillet 2023, Arudy.

Arudy,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Médie offre un style musical basé sur ses émotions et ses influences variées. Sa voix chaleureuse et vibrante entraîne l’auditeur dans son univers, accompagnée par les cordes de sa guitare et de la basse de Joël Lageyre, soutenue par la batterie et le cajon de Patrice Haillet..

La Guinguette du Val Éveillé Lieu-dit Anglas, 780 Bordedela

Arudy 64260 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Médie offers a musical style based on her emotions and varied influences. Her warm and vibrant voice draws the listener into her world, accompanied by the strings of her guitar and the bass of Joël Lageyre, supported by the drums and the cajon of Patrice Haillet.

Médie ofrece un estilo musical basado en sus emociones y variadas influencias. Su voz cálida y vibrante atrae al oyente a su mundo, acompañada por las cuerdas de su guitarra y el bajo de Joël Lageyre, apoyados por la batería y el cajón de Patrice Haillet.

Médie bietet einen Musikstil, der auf ihren Emotionen und vielfältigen Einflüssen basiert. Ihre warme und vibrierende Stimme zieht den Zuhörer in ihre Welt, begleitet von den Saiten ihrer Gitarre und dem Bass von Joël Lageyre, unterstützt von Schlagzeug und Cajon von Patrice Haillet.

