La Guinguette à l’Usine: Gami + Storm Orchestra + Pipi Tornado l’usine, 9 avril 2022, Istres.
L’usine à talents est de retour. La Guinguette sonore re-pointe à L’Usine avec trois formations inédites: – Gami (pop-rock / trip-hop – Marseille) – Storm Orchestra (Rock-Groove- Paris) – Pipi Tornado (Punk-Rock – Montpellier) Trois concerts pour 8€ (tarif unique).
l’usine Ancienne route de Fos – R.N 569, 13800 Istres Istres Bouches-du-Rhone
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-04-09T20:00:00 2022-04-09T23:59:00