FUNKY FRESH PARTY: DJ RAISTLIN LA GROOVERIE Lyon, 24 novembre 2023, Lyon.

FUNKY FRESH PARTY: DJ RAISTLIN Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 LA GROOVERIE

Qui a dit que ça groovait pas au pays du sauciflard?

Une selection de Soul, Funk, Jazz & 60’s 100% Française.

Facebook

Soundcloud

LA GROOVERIE 9 rue du Jardin des Plantes, 69001 Lyon Lyon 69001 Lyon 1er Arrondissement Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/raistlinmc/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Raistlin », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « French Hip Hop producer / Rapper / Keyboardist / Influenced by the Golden Era of Hip Hop, Jazz, Soul-funk & Rare Groove music. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Raistlin », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000335387107-7v53b8-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/raistlinbeats », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/raistlinbeats », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/raistlinbeats »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T23:59:00+01:00

groove funk