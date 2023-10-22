Yoga parents/enfants La Granja de Lutz Tombebœuf, 22 octobre 2023, Tombebœuf.

Tombebœuf,Lot-et-Garonne

La Granja de Lutz propose un atelier d’initiation au yoga pour parents et enfants.

Séance d’une heure et demie, avec enseignement de pratiques à refaire à la maison.

Discipline accessible à tous, quelles que soient sa forme physique et sa souplesse.

Rendez-vous à 15h..

2023-10-22 fin : 2023-10-22 16:30:00. EUR.

La Granja de Lutz Route de Monbahus

Tombebœuf 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La Granja de Lutz offers an introductory yoga workshop for parents and children.

Sessions last an hour and a half, with instruction in practices that can be repeated at home.

This discipline is accessible to all, regardless of fitness or flexibility.

Meet at 3pm.

La Granja de Lutz ofrece un taller de iniciación al yoga para padres e hijos.

Las sesiones duran una hora y media, e incluyen prácticas pedagógicas que pueden repetirse en casa.

Esta disciplina es accesible a todos, sea cual sea su nivel de forma física y flexibilidad.

Cita a las 15 h.

La Granja de Lutz bietet einen Yoga-Einführungsworkshop für Eltern und Kinder an.

Eineinhalbstündige Sitzung, in der Übungen vermittelt werden, die Sie zu Hause nachmachen können.

Diese Disziplin ist für alle zugänglich, unabhängig von der körperlichen Verfassung und der Flexibilität.

Treffpunkt: 15 Uhr.

