Exposition Art Giffaumont (Lac du Der) La Grange Bernard (chez Goujaud) Giffaumont-Champaubert, 16 novembre 2023, Giffaumont-Champaubert.

Exposition Art Giffaumont (Lac du Der) 16 – 19 novembre La Grange Bernard (chez Goujaud) Entrée libre

Pour sa 3eme édition, l’exposition d’art à la GRANGE BERNARD se tiendra à Giffaumont dans le même temps que Festival de la Photo Animalière de Montier-en-Der du 16 au 19 novembre 2023.

Peinture, gravure, photographie, céramique, masques, bois tourné sont autant de techniques et d’approches artistiques pour saisir la diversité de notre environnement.

L’expo pleine de fantaisie et d’imaginaire joyeux est le fruit d’un projet collectif. Chaque artiste propose un travail singulier en lien avec la nature :

