[Exposition] Françoise Bourdin, où la liberté d’être populaire La Grange au Moulin Offranville, 14 septembre 2023, Offranville.

Répondant à l’appel à projet de HF NORMANDIE pour les journées du Matrimoine et afin de mettre à l’honneur les femmes créatrices, penseuses, chercheuses d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, célèbres, méconnues ou inconnues, quatre artistes ont travaillé autour des écrits de Françoise Bourdin, romancière ayant vécu la plus grande partie de sa vie en Normandie et disparue en décembre 2022.

Bérengère Guillot photographe, Anne Jolly dessinatrice, Hélène Leseigneur plasticienne, et Mélanie Martin illustratrice, se sont plongées dans la cinquantaine d’ouvrages vendus à 15 millions d’exemplaires afin d’en extraire leur interprétation des personnages, des lieux, et de l’auteure elle-même. L’écrivain la plus lue de France, méconnue en raison du mépris des institutions pour ce genre, méritait un hommage..

In response to HF NORMANDIE’s call for projects for the Journées du Matrimoine (Heritage Days), and in order to honor women creators, thinkers and researchers of the past and present, whether famous, little-known or unknown, four artists worked on the writings of Françoise Bourdin, a novelist who lived most of her life in Normandy and passed away in December 2022.

Bérengère Guillot, photographer, Anne Jolly, draughtswoman, Hélène Leseigneur, visual artist, and Mélanie Martin, illustrator, have immersed themselves in the fifty or so books that have sold 15 million copies, extracting their interpretation of the characters, places and the author herself. France’s most widely-read writer, who has been overlooked due to institutional disdain for the genre, deserved a tribute.

En respuesta a la convocatoria de proyectos de HF NORMANDIE para las Journées du Matrimoine (Jornadas del Patrimonio), y con el fin de rendir homenaje a las mujeres creadoras, pensadoras e investigadoras, pasadas y presentes, famosas, poco conocidas o desconocidas, cuatro artistas han trabajado sobre los escritos de Françoise Bourdin, novelista que vivió la mayor parte de su vida en Normandía y falleció en diciembre de 2022.

Bérengère Guillot, fotógrafa, Anne Jolly, dibujante, Hélène Leseigneur, artista plástica, y Mélanie Martin, ilustradora, se sumergieron en el medio centenar de libros que han vendido 15 millones de ejemplares, para extraer su interpretación de los personajes, los lugares y la propia autora. La autora más leída de Francia, ignorada por el desdén institucional hacia el género, merecía un homenaje.

Als Antwort auf den Projektaufruf von HF NORMANDIE für die Tage des Kulturerbes und um die berühmten, verkannten oder unbekannten Schöpferinnen, Denkerinnen und Forscherinnen von gestern und heute zu ehren, haben sich vier Künstlerinnen mit den Schriften der Romanautorin Françoise Bourdin beschäftigt, die den größten Teil ihres Lebens in der Normandie verbracht hat und im Dezember 2022 verstorben ist.

Die Fotografin Bérengère Guillot, die Zeichnerin Anne Jolly, die bildende Künstlerin Hélène Leseigneur und die Illustratorin Mélanie Martin haben sich in die 50 Bücher, von denen 15 Millionen Exemplare verkauft wurden, vertieft, um ihre Interpretation der Figuren, Orte und der Autorin selbst zu extrahieren. Die meistgelesene Schriftstellerin Frankreichs, die aufgrund der Missachtung dieses Genres durch die Institutionen verkannt wurde, hat eine Hommage verdient.

