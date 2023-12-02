PORTE OUVERTE AU CHATEAU DE LA RAGOTIERE La Grande Ragotière La Regrippière, 2 décembre 2023, La Regrippière.

La Regrippière,Loire-Atlantique

Amélie et Vincent vous invitent à participer à la journée Porte Ouverte du Château de la Ragotière..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 20:00:00. .

La Grande Ragotière

La Regrippière 44330 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Amélie and Vincent invite you to attend the Château de la Ragotière Open Day.

Amélie y Vincent le invitan a asistir a la jornada de puertas abiertas del Château de la Ragotière.

Amélie und Vincent laden Sie ein, am Tag der offenen Tür des Château de la Ragotière teilzunehmen.

