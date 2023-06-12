VISITE GUIDÉE DU MUSÉE SAINT-LOUIS La Grande Place Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche
Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche,Moselle
Des pièces extraordinaires composent les collections historiques de la Grande Place, musée Saint-Louis. À travers une visite guidée, découvrez les plus remarquables et les plus insolites d’entre elles sous diverses facettes : historique, artistique, savoir-faire.
Les mercredis et les samedis à 15h00.
Réservation obligatoire (places limitées) : 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com
Tarif : sans supplément au billet d’entrée
Durée : 1h. Tout public
La Grande Place Rue du Coëtlosquet
Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche 57620 Moselle Grand Est
Extraordinary pieces make up the historical collections of the Grande Place, Musée Saint-Louis. Take a guided tour and discover the most remarkable and unusual pieces from a variety of angles: historical, artistic, craftsmanship.
Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3:00 pm.
Reservations essential (places limited): 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com
Admission: no additional charge
Duration: 1 hour
Las colecciones históricas de la Grande Place, Museo Saint-Louis, incluyen algunas piezas extraordinarias. Realice una visita guiada y descubra las más notables e insólitas desde diversos ángulos: histórico, artístico y artesanal.
Miércoles y sábados a las 15:00 h.
Imprescindible reservar (plazas limitadas): 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com
Entrada: gratuita
Duración: 1 hora
Die historischen Sammlungen des Grande Place, Musée Saint-Louis, bestehen aus außergewöhnlichen Stücken. Entdecken Sie bei einer Führung die bemerkenswertesten und ungewöhnlichsten von ihnen unter verschiedenen Gesichtspunkten: historisch, künstlerisch und handwerklich.
Mittwochs und samstags um 15:00 Uhr.
Reservierung erforderlich (begrenzte Plätze): 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com
Tarif: ohne Aufpreis zur Eintrittskarte
Dauer: 1 Stunde
Mise à jour le 2023-06-10 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE