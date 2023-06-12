VISITE GUIDÉE DU MUSÉE SAINT-LOUIS La Grande Place Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche, 12 juin 2023, Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche.

Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche,Moselle

Des pièces extraordinaires composent les collections historiques de la Grande Place, musée Saint-Louis. À travers une visite guidée, découvrez les plus remarquables et les plus insolites d’entre elles sous diverses facettes : historique, artistique, savoir-faire.

Les mercredis et les samedis à 15h00.

Réservation obligatoire (places limitées) : 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com

Tarif : sans supplément au billet d’entrée

Durée : 1h. Tout public

Mercredi à 15:00:00 ; fin : . 8 EUR.

La Grande Place Rue du Coëtlosquet

Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche 57620 Moselle Grand Est



Extraordinary pieces make up the historical collections of the Grande Place, Musée Saint-Louis. Take a guided tour and discover the most remarkable and unusual pieces from a variety of angles: historical, artistic, craftsmanship.

Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3:00 pm.

Reservations essential (places limited): 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com

Admission: no additional charge

Duration: 1 hour

Las colecciones históricas de la Grande Place, Museo Saint-Louis, incluyen algunas piezas extraordinarias. Realice una visita guiada y descubra las más notables e insólitas desde diversos ángulos: histórico, artístico y artesanal.

Miércoles y sábados a las 15:00 h.

Imprescindible reservar (plazas limitadas): 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com

Entrada: gratuita

Duración: 1 hora

Die historischen Sammlungen des Grande Place, Musée Saint-Louis, bestehen aus außergewöhnlichen Stücken. Entdecken Sie bei einer Führung die bemerkenswertesten und ungewöhnlichsten von ihnen unter verschiedenen Gesichtspunkten: historisch, künstlerisch und handwerklich.

Mittwochs und samstags um 15:00 Uhr.

Reservierung erforderlich (begrenzte Plätze): 03 87 06 64 70 / accueil.musee@saint-louis.com

Tarif: ohne Aufpreis zur Eintrittskarte

Dauer: 1 Stunde

