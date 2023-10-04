CINÉCO: ABOUT KIM SOHEE La Genette Verte Florac Trois Rivières
CINÉCO: ABOUT KIM SOHEE La Genette Verte Florac Trois Rivières, 4 octobre 2023, Florac Trois Rivières.
Florac Trois Rivières,Lozère
Cinéco diffuse « About Kim Sohee », Version originale sous titrée
Corée du Sud, 2023, 2h15
De July Jung
Avec Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun
Drame, Policier
Kim Sohee est une lycéenne au caractère bien trempé. Pour son stage de fin d’étude, elle intègre un cent….
2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-04 . EUR.
La Genette Verte
Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie
Cineco broadcasts « About Kim Sohee », Original version with subtitles
South Korea, 2023, 2h15
By July Jung
With Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun
Drama, Thriller
Kim Sohee is a high school student with a strong character. For her end-of-study internship, she joins a police…
Cineco proyecta « About Kim Sohee », Versión original subtitulada
Corea del Sur, 2023, 2h15
Por July Jung
Protagonizada por Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun
Drama, Thriller
Kim Sohee es una estudiante de instituto con un fuerte carácter. Para sus prácticas de fin de estudios, se…
Cineco zeigt « About Kim Sohee », Originalversion mit Untertiteln
Südkorea, 2023, 2h15
Von July Jung
Mit Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun
Drama, Krimi
Kim Sohee ist eine temperamentvolle Oberschülerin. Als sie ihr Abschlusspraktikum absolviert, wird sie in ein Zentrum für…
Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes