CINÉCO: ABOUT KIM SOHEE La Genette Verte Florac Trois Rivières, 4 octobre 2023, Florac Trois Rivières.

Florac Trois Rivières,Lozère

Cinéco diffuse « About Kim Sohee », Version originale sous titrée

Corée du Sud, 2023, 2h15

De July Jung

Avec Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun

Drame, Policier

Kim Sohee est une lycéenne au caractère bien trempé. Pour son stage de fin d’étude, elle intègre un cent….

2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-04 . EUR.

La Genette Verte

Florac Trois Rivières 48400 Lozère Occitanie



Cineco broadcasts « About Kim Sohee », Original version with subtitles

South Korea, 2023, 2h15

By July Jung

With Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun

Drama, Thriller

Kim Sohee is a high school student with a strong character. For her end-of-study internship, she joins a police…

Cineco proyecta « About Kim Sohee », Versión original subtitulada

Corea del Sur, 2023, 2h15

Por July Jung

Protagonizada por Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun

Drama, Thriller

Kim Sohee es una estudiante de instituto con un fuerte carácter. Para sus prácticas de fin de estudios, se…

Cineco zeigt « About Kim Sohee », Originalversion mit Untertiteln

Südkorea, 2023, 2h15

Von July Jung

Mit Doona Bae, Kim Si-eun

Drama, Krimi

Kim Sohee ist eine temperamentvolle Oberschülerin. Als sie ihr Abschlusspraktikum absolviert, wird sie in ein Zentrum für…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-05 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes