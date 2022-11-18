La Fraternelle – Projet Participatif danse et solo chorégraphique, 18 novembre 2022, .

La Fraternelle – Projet Participatif danse et solo chorégraphique
 
2022-11-18 – 2022-11-18

EUR   La Fraternelle – Projet Participatif danse et solo chorégraphique

Vendredi 18 novembre à 18h au café de la Maison du Peuple

RESTITUTION PROJET PARTICIPATIF DANSE & SOLO CHORÉGRAPHIQUE

Elle était libre d’aller et venir jusqu’à hier…

Avec la chorégraphe Soukaïna Alami/Cie Koracorps

Gratuit

https://www.maisondupeuple.fr/wp-admin/post.php?post=11351&action=edit

 

dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-09 par