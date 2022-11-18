La Fraternelle – Projet Participatif danse et solo chorégraphique
Vendredi 18 novembre à 18h au café de la Maison du Peuple
RESTITUTION PROJET PARTICIPATIF DANSE & SOLO CHORÉGRAPHIQUE
Elle était libre d’aller et venir jusqu’à hier…
Avec la chorégraphe Soukaïna Alami/Cie Koracorps
Gratuit
