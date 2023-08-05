Fête du village – fête foraine La Framboisière, 5 août 2023, La Framboisière.

La Framboisière,Eure-et-Loir

En avant toute ! pour ces 2 jours de fête où l’ambiance sera extraordinaire. Pétanque, grillades, spectacle de chansons, foire à tout, initiation au sabre laser, fête foraine, bal et autres animations ravirons les petits et les grands..

La Framboisière 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Full steam ahead! for 2 days of festivities in an extraordinary atmosphere. Pétanque, barbecues, a song show, a funfair, a lightsaber initiation, a funfair, a ball and other entertainment will delight young and old alike.

A todo gas! durante 2 días de fiesta en un ambiente extraordinario. Petanca, barbacoas, espectáculo de canto, parque de atracciones, iniciación al sable láser, parque de atracciones, baile y otras actividades harán las delicias de grandes y pequeños.

Volle Kraft voraus! Für diese zwei Festtage, an denen die Stimmung außergewöhnlich sein wird. Petanque, Grillen, Gesangsshow, Jahrmarkt, Einführung in das Lichtschwert, Jahrmarkt, Tanz und andere Animationen werden Groß und Klein begeistern.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT DU PERCHE