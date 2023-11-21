Théâtre : « Fin de chapitre » La Forge Harfleur, 21 novembre 2023, Harfleur.

Harfleur,Seine-Maritime

Don Quichotte est sur son lit de mort entouré de sa nièce Antonia et de Sancho Pança. Il émet des dernières volontés avant de mourir.

Cette représentation théâtrale, la 19ème représentation en France, a pour objectifs de :

– Faire connaître la loi Claeys-Léonetti et de partager des expériences d’accompagnement en fin de vie, auprès d’un public diversifié

– Faire évoluer les mentalités individuelles en osant aborder les questions de fin de vie, jusqu’à pouvoir affirmer des convictions intimes, notamment par ses directives anticipées

– Faire évoluer la Société en favorisant l’expression de la solidarité autour de la fin de vie, dans le respect et l’écoute.

Déroulement :

– Courte introduction de la soirée,

– Déroulement de la pièce en interaction avec le public,

– Temps de questions / réponses

Par la compagnie Tenfor

Avec la participation du docteur Catherine Dewulf, responsable du service de Médecine Palliative au GHH

Réservation par e-mail : jalmalv.lehavre@laposte.net

Tarif : de 5 € à 10 €.

2023-11-21 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-21 . .

La Forge Rue Frédéric Chopin

Harfleur 76700 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Don Quixote is on his deathbed, surrounded by his niece Antonia and Sancho Pança. He makes his last wishes before dying.

This theatrical performance, the 19th in France, aims to :

– Publicize the Claeys-Léonetti law and share experiences of end-of-life support with a diverse audience

– To change individual attitudes by daring to address end-of-life issues, even to the point of being able to assert intimate convictions, notably through advance directives

– To help society evolve, by encouraging the expression of solidarity around end-of-life issues, in a spirit of respect and listening.

Course :

– Short introduction to the evening,

– The play unfolds in interaction with the audience,

– Time for questions and answers

By the Tenfor company

With the participation of Dr Catherine Dewulf, Head of Palliative Medicine at GHH

Reservations by e-mail: jalmalv.lehavre@laposte.net

Price: from 5 ? to 10 ?

Don Quijote está en su lecho de muerte rodeado por su sobrina Antonia y Sancho Pança. Expresa sus últimos deseos antes de morir.

Esta representación teatral, la 19ª en Francia, pretende :

– Dar a conocer la ley Claeys-Léonetti y compartir experiencias de ayuda al final de la vida con un público diverso

– Cambiar las actitudes individuales atreviéndose a debatir cuestiones relacionadas con el final de la vida, incluso hasta el punto de poder hacer valer las propias convicciones personales, en particular a través de las voluntades anticipadas

– Ayudar a la sociedad a evolucionar fomentando la expresión de la solidaridad en torno al final de la vida, en un espíritu de respeto y escucha.

Programa:

– Breve introducción a la velada,

– La obra se desarrolla en interacción con el público,

– Tiempo para preguntas y respuestas

A cargo de la compañía Tenfor

Con la participación de la Dra. Catherine Dewulf, Jefa de Medicina Paliativa de la GHH

Reservas por correo electrónico: jalmalv.lehavre@laposte.net

Precio: de 5€ a 10

Don Quijote liegt auf dem Sterbebett, umgeben von seiner Nichte Antonia und Sancho Pança. Er äußert vor seinem Tod einen letzten Wunsch.

Diese Theateraufführung, die 19. Aufführung in Frankreich, hat folgende Ziele: :

– Das Gesetz Claeys-Léonetti bekannt zu machen und Erfahrungen mit der Begleitung am Lebensende bei einem vielfältigen Publikum auszutauschen

– Die Mentalität des Einzelnen zu verändern, indem er sich traut, Fragen zum Lebensende anzusprechen, bis hin zur Möglichkeit, seine persönlichen Überzeugungen zu bekräftigen, insbesondere durch seine Patientenverfügung

– Die Gesellschaft soll sich weiterentwickeln, indem sie die Solidarität am Lebensende fördert, die von Respekt und Zuhören geprägt ist.

Ablauf der Veranstaltung :

– Kurze Einführung in den Abend,

– Ablauf des Stücks in Interaktion mit dem Publikum,

– Zeit für Fragen und Antworten

Von der Theatergruppe Tenfor

Mit der Teilnahme von Dr. Catherine Dewulf, Leiterin des Dienstes für Palliativmedizin am GHH

Reservierung per E-Mail: jalmalv.lehavre@laposte.net

Preis: von 5? bis 10?

