Fête du terroir La Forêt-Auvray Putanges-le-Lac, 8 octobre 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.

Putanges-le-Lac,Orne

La fête du terroir des stations vertes célèbre l’arrivée de l’automne et de ses saveurs uniques, vous permettant d’aller à la découverte du territoire et de ses richesses en rencontrant les femmes et les hommes qui le font vivre grâce à leur savoir faire.

En tant que commune labellisée Station verte Putanges-le-Lac a souhaité participer à ce temps fort du réseau national et ainsi s’affirmer comme destination écotouristique.

Au programme :

– Exposition pomologique présentée par les croqueurs de pommes du Bocage Normand

– Marché de producteurs

– Menu tradition au Lion Verd (Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin) le dimanche midi

Venez partager un moment gourmand et convivial en famille ou entre amis.

2023-10-08 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-08 17:00:00. .

La Forêt-Auvray Les Halles

Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie



The « Fête du Terroir des Station Verte » celebrates the arrival of autumn and its unique flavors, allowing you to discover the region and its riches by meeting the men and women who bring it to life through their know-how.

As a commune with the Station Verte label, Putanges-le-Lac was keen to take part in this key event in the national network, and to establish itself as an ecotourism destination.

On the program:

– Pomology exhibition presented by les croqueurs de pommes du Bocage Normand

– Farmers’ market

– Traditional menu at Le Lion Verd (Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin) on Sunday lunchtime

Come and share a gourmet moment with family and friends

El Festival de Productos Locales de Green Resorts celebra la llegada del otoño y sus sabores únicos, permitiéndole descubrir la región y sus riquezas conociendo a los hombres y mujeres que le dan vida a través de su saber hacer.

Putanges-le-Lac, municipio de la Station Verte, ha querido participar en este acontecimiento clave de la red nacional y consolidarse así como destino ecoturístico.

En el programa:

– Exposición de pomología presentada por los cultivadores de manzanas de Bocage Normand

– Mercado agrícola

– Menú tradicional en Le Lion Verd (Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin) el domingo al mediodía

Venga a compartir un delicioso momento de convivencia con su familia o amigos

Das Regionalfest der grünen Stationen feiert die Ankunft des Herbstes und seine einzigartigen Geschmäcker. Es ermöglicht Ihnen, das Gebiet und seine Reichtümer zu entdecken und dabei die Frauen und Männer zu treffen, die es mit ihrem Know-how am Leben erhalten.

Als Gemeinde mit dem Label Station verte » wollte Putanges-le-Lac an diesem Höhepunkt des nationalen Netzwerks teilnehmen und sich so als ökotouristisches Reiseziel behaupten.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Pomologische Ausstellung, die von den Croqueurs de pommes du Bocage Normand präsentiert wird

– Markt mit Erzeugern

– Traditionelles Menü im Lion Verd (Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin) am Sonntagmittag

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden einen leckeren und geselligen Moment

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme