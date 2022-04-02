La fontaine aux fables Besançon Besançon
La fontaine aux fables Besançon, 2 avril 2022, Besançon.
La fontaine aux fables Compagnie théâtrale Villar Scènes 18 Avenue Villarceau Besançon
2022-04-02 – 2022-04-02 Compagnie théâtrale Villar Scènes 18 Avenue Villarceau
Besançon Doubs
EUR 0 0 Villar Scène présente sa nouvelle création théâtrale: La fontaine aux faibles
Samedi 2 avril 20h00
Dimanche 3 avril 16h00
Samedi 9 avril 20h00
Dimanche 10 avril 16h00
Réservation obligatoire per mail de préférence : be.bottinelli@gmail.com
ou au 06 61 58 19 97
be.bettinelli@gmail.com
Villar Scène présente sa nouvelle création théâtrale: La fontaine aux faibles
Samedi 2 avril 20h00
Dimanche 3 avril 16h00
Samedi 9 avril 20h00
Dimanche 10 avril 16h00
Réservation obligatoire per mail de préférence : be.bottinelli@gmail.com
ou au 06 61 58 19 97
Compagnie théâtrale Villar Scènes 18 Avenue Villarceau Besançon
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-14 par