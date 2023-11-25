LA DÉCISION COLLECTIVE : « Y A T’IL DU DÉCISOIRE DANS L’AIR » La Fonderie Le Mans, 25 novembre 2023, Le Mans.

Le Mans,Sarthe

Un mouvement massif de bifurcations inventives, de tentatives de subversion de la « loi du marché » arrive dans les campagnes, ce ne sont pas les vaches ni les poules qui s’en plaindront..

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 17:00:00. .

La Fonderie entrée parking Saint-Pavin des Champs

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



A massive movement of inventive bifurcations, of attempts to subvert the « law of the market » is arriving in the countryside, and neither the cows nor the chickens will complain.

Un movimiento masivo de bifurcaciones inventivas, de intentos de subvertir la « ley del mercado » está llegando al campo, y ni las vacas ni las gallinas se quejarán.

Eine massive Bewegung von erfinderischen Abzweigungen, von Versuchen, das « Gesetz des Marktes » zu unterwandern, kommt auf dem Land an, es sind nicht die Kühe oder die Hühner, die sich darüber beschweren werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-18 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire