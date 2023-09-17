Prestation théâtrale par Philippe Lipchitz en l’église Saint-Nicolas de La Ferté-Vidame La Ferté-Vidame, 17 septembre 2023, La Ferté-Vidame.

La Ferté-Vidame,Eure-et-Loir

1914, ces enfants qui sont morts pour La France. Quel lieu plus inspirant qu’une église pour raconter ce qu’a été ce triste jour du 1er août 1914. Philippe Lipchtiz de sub théâtre vous dépeindra ce passage de l’histoire de France..

1914, the children who died for France. What more inspiring place than a church to tell the story of that sad day, August 1, 1914. Philippe Lipchtiz of sub théâtre will portray this passage in French history.

1914, los niños que murieron por Francia. Qué lugar más inspirador que una iglesia para contar la historia de aquel triste día del 1 de agosto de 1914. Philippe Lipchtiz, de sub théâtre, retratará este momento de la historia de Francia.

1914, diese Kinder, die für Frankreich starben. Welcher Ort könnte inspirierender sein als eine Kirche, um zu erzählen, was an diesem traurigen Tag, dem 1. August 1914, geschah. Philippe Lipchtiz von sub théâtre wird Ihnen diesen Teil der französischen Geschichte schildern.

