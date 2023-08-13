Rencontre d’artistes La Ferté-Vidame, 13 août 2023, La Ferté-Vidame.

La Ferté-Vidame,Eure-et-Loir

Pour la cinquième année, une journée « peinture sur site » est proposée le le dimanche 13 août et le mardi 15 aout pour la Fête du cheval Percheron, ouverte à tous les artistes qui s’installeront dans le Parc ou le Village, sous réserve d’inscription.

For the fifth year, an « on-site painting » day is proposed on Sunday August 13 and Tuesday August 15 for the Percheron Horse Festival, open to all artists who set up in the Park or Village, subject to registration

Por quinto año, se propone una jornada de « pintura in situ » el domingo 13 de agosto y el martes 15 de agosto con motivo del Festival del Caballo Percherón, abierta a todos los artistas que se instalen en el Parque o el Pueblo, previa inscripción

Zum fünften Mal wird am Sonntag, dem 13. August, und am Dienstag, dem 15. August, für das Fest des Percheron-Pferdes ein Tag der « Malerei vor Ort » angeboten

