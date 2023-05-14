Escape Swim Avenue de Lowendal, 14 mai 2023, La Ferté-Saint-Aubin.

Le CUBE organise le dimanche 14 mai à la Ferté-Saint-Aubin , aux Portes de Sologne, un jeu familial par équipe ou le sens de l’observation, la logique et quelques habiletés motrices vous aideront à résoudre, peut-être, toutes les énigmes !.

2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 17:00:00. 20 EUR.

Avenue de Lowendal

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



The CUBE organizes on Sunday, May 14th in La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, at the Portes de Sologne, a family game by team where the sense of observation, logic and some motor skills will help you to solve, perhaps, all the enigmas!

El CUBE organiza un juego familiar por equipos el domingo 14 de mayo en La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, en las Portes de Sologne, en el que la observación, la lógica y algunas habilidades motrices le ayudarán a resolver, quizás, ¡todos los enigmas!

CUBE organisiert am Sonntag, den 14. Mai in La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, Portes de Sologne, ein Familienspiel für Teams, bei dem Beobachtungsgabe, Logik und motorische Fähigkeiten gefragt sind, um alle Rätsel zu lösen!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN