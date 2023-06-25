Eliparc.fr La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin, 25 juin 2023, La ferte-saint-aubin.

Eliparc.fr Dimanche 25 juin, 10h00 La Ferté-Saint-Aubin

La société BH Prestation, en partenariat avec la ville et le bar « Le Commerce » fin juin 2023, organise une journée de jeux avec des structure gonflables, un stand de tattoo paillettes et un stand de barbe à papa !

Le Commerce vous accueille pour vous restaurer et les boissons !

Participez à un après-midi en famille où les enfants pourront s’amuser toute la journée.

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin La ferte-saint-aubin

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-25T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-25T18:00:00+02:00

2023-06-25T10:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-25T18:00:00+02:00

FMACEN045V50ADR5

BH Prestation