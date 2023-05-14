Concert caritatif La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin Catégorie d’Évènement: La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Concert caritatif La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, 14 mai 2023, La ferte-saint-aubin. Concert caritatif Dimanche 14 mai, 16h00 La Ferté-Saint-Aubin À l’occasion de l’événement choral « Mille chœurs pour un regard », les chorales de Cléry-St-André, Saint-Ay et Ardon vous proposent un concert caritatif, mi-mai à l’église Saint-Michel, au profit de la Recherche Médicale en ophtalmologie.

Cet événement musical est ouvert à tous, donc n’hésitez pas à pousser les portes de ce lieu sacré pour aider ceux ayant des problèmes ophtalmologiques! La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin La ferte-saint-aubin Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

