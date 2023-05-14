Concert caritatif La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin
À l’occasion de l’événement choral « Mille chœurs pour un regard », les chorales de Cléry-St-André, Saint-Ay et Ardon vous proposent un concert caritatif, mi-mai à l’église Saint-Michel, au profit de la Recherche Médicale en ophtalmologie.
Cet événement musical est ouvert à tous, donc n’hésitez pas à pousser les portes de ce lieu sacré pour aider ceux ayant des problèmes ophtalmologiques!
Mille choeurs pour un regard