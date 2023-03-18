Atelier Origami à la Bibliothèque La Ferté-Saint-Aubin La ferte-saint-aubin
Dans le cadre du e-Prix Manga Loiret, Laetitia vous propose de créer un porte-bonheur en origami dont la beauté vous enchantera au quotidien.
Le nombre de places étant limité, la réservation est impérative !
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
02 38 76 63 27
https://bibliotheque.lafertesaintaubin.fr/node/content/nid/350782
bibliotheque@lafertesaintabin.fr
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-03-18T09:30:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T11:00:00+01:00
FMACEN045V509XTE
Bibliothèque LFSA