Randonnée – La marche du Téléthon La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, dimanche 4 février 2024.

Randonnée – La marche du Téléthon La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-02-04 09:00:00

fin : 2024-02-04

Départ Château de la Ferté Saint Aubin entre 9h et 10h30

3 parcours: 1km5 (accessible à tous), 5 km et 10 kms

Participation 3€/personne

Challenge clubs sportif, associations et écoles !

Une crêpe au sucre offerte a chaque participant

Buvette avec vin chaud, boissons chaudes et crêpes sur place

Rue du Général Leclerc

La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire tel.est.ton.combat@hotmail.fr



L’événement Randonnée – La marche du Téléthon La Ferté-Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2024-01-18 par OT LA FERTE-SAINT-AUBIN