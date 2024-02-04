Randonnée – La marche du Téléthon La Ferté-Saint-Aubin
Randonnée – La marche du Téléthon La Ferté-Saint-Aubin Loiret
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-02-04 09:00:00
fin : 2024-02-04
Départ Château de la Ferté Saint Aubin entre 9h et 10h30
3 parcours: 1km5 (accessible à tous), 5 km et 10 kms
Participation 3€/personne
Challenge clubs sportif, associations et écoles !
Une crêpe au sucre offerte a chaque participant
Buvette avec vin chaud, boissons chaudes et crêpes sur place
3 EUR.
Rue du Général Leclerc
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin 45240 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire tel.est.ton.combat@hotmail.fr
