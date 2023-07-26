Normandie Beach basket tour base de loisirs La Ferté Macé
Normandie Beach basket tour base de loisirs, 26 juillet 2023, La Ferté Macé.
Initiation au beach basket par la ligue régionale normandie basket
gratuit et ouvert à tous.
2023-07-26 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-26 17:00:00. .
base de loisirs
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie
Initiation to beach basketball by the Normandy regional basketball league
free and open to all
Iniciación al baloncesto de playa por la liga regional de baloncesto de Normandía
gratuito y abierto a todos
Einführung in den Beachbasketball durch die regionale Liga Normandie Basketball
kostenlos und offen für alle
Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Flers agglo