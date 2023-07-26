Normandie Beach basket tour base de loisirs, 26 juillet 2023, La Ferté Macé.

Initiation au beach basket par la ligue régionale normandie basket

gratuit et ouvert à tous.

2023-07-26 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-07-26 17:00:00. .

base de loisirs

La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie



Initiation to beach basketball by the Normandy regional basketball league

free and open to all

Iniciación al baloncesto de playa por la liga regional de baloncesto de Normandía

gratuito y abierto a todos

Einführung in den Beachbasketball durch die regionale Liga Normandie Basketball

kostenlos und offen für alle

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Flers agglo