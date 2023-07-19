mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Tournée estivale de beach soccer base de loisirs La Ferté Macé

Catégories d’Évènement:

Tournée estivale de beach soccer base de loisirs, 19 juillet 2023, La Ferté Macé.

Initiation au beach soccer par la ligue de Normandie
gratuit et ouvert à tous.
2023-07-19 à ; fin : 2023-07-19 . .
base de loisirs
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie

Initiation to beach soccer by the Normandy league
free and open to all

Iniciación al fútbol playa por la liga de Normandía
gratuito y abierto a todos

Einführung in den Beachsoccer durch die Liga der Normandie
kostenlos und offen für alle

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Flers agglo

Détails

Date:
19 juillet 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
base de loisirs
Adresse
base de loisirs
Ville
La Ferté Macé
Departement
Orne
Lieu Ville
base de loisirs La Ferté Macé

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

La Ferté Macé Orne
La Ferté Macé Orne

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?