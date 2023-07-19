Tournée estivale de beach soccer base de loisirs La Ferté Macé
Initiation au beach soccer par la ligue de Normandie
gratuit et ouvert à tous.
base de loisirs
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie
Initiation to beach soccer by the Normandy league
free and open to all
Iniciación al fútbol playa por la liga de Normandía
gratuito y abierto a todos
Einführung in den Beachsoccer durch die Liga der Normandie
kostenlos und offen für alle
