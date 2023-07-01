Dans mon jardin, il y a… »Aristo et ciboulette » Parc Barré-Saint La Ferté Macé
Dans mon jardin, il y a… »Aristo et ciboulette » Parc Barré-Saint, 1 juillet 2023, La Ferté Macé.
Au Parc Barré-Saint (jardin public) accès par les rues F. Desaunay ou du Dr Poulain.
Aristo et ciboulette, un spectacle circassien à 15h
Jeux avec les amis des jeux et rafraichissements, crêpes sur place
Gratuit, pour tous.
2023-07-01 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 18:00:00. .
Parc Barré-Saint Rue du Docteur Ernest Poulain
La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie
At the Parc Barré-Saint (public garden) access by the streets F. Desaunay or Dr Poulain.
Aristo and chives, a circus show at 3pm
Games with the friends of the games and refreshments, pancakes on the spot
Free, for all
En el Parc Barré-Saint (jardín público) acceso por las calles F. Desaunay o Dr. Poulain.
Aristo et ciboulette, un espectáculo de circo a las 15 h
Juegos con los amigos de los juegos y refrescos, tortitas in situ
Gratis, para todos
Im Parc Barré-Saint (öffentlicher Garten) Zugang über die Straßen F. Desaunay oder Dr. Poulain.
Aristo et ciboulette, eine Zirkusvorstellung um 15 Uhr
Spiele mit den Freunden der Spiele und Erfrischungen, Crêpes vor Ort
Kostenlos, für alle
Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Flers agglo