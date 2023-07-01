Dans mon jardin, il y a… »Aristo et ciboulette » Parc Barré-Saint, 1 juillet 2023, La Ferté Macé.

Au Parc Barré-Saint (jardin public) accès par les rues F. Desaunay ou du Dr Poulain.

Aristo et ciboulette, un spectacle circassien à 15h

Jeux avec les amis des jeux et rafraichissements, crêpes sur place

Gratuit, pour tous.

2023-07-01 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 18:00:00. .

Parc Barré-Saint Rue du Docteur Ernest Poulain

La Ferté Macé 61600 Orne Normandie



At the Parc Barré-Saint (public garden) access by the streets F. Desaunay or Dr Poulain.

Aristo and chives, a circus show at 3pm

Games with the friends of the games and refreshments, pancakes on the spot

Free, for all

En el Parc Barré-Saint (jardín público) acceso por las calles F. Desaunay o Dr. Poulain.

Aristo et ciboulette, un espectáculo de circo a las 15 h

Juegos con los amigos de los juegos y refrescos, tortitas in situ

Gratis, para todos

Im Parc Barré-Saint (öffentlicher Garten) Zugang über die Straßen F. Desaunay oder Dr. Poulain.

Aristo et ciboulette, eine Zirkusvorstellung um 15 Uhr

Spiele mit den Freunden der Spiele und Erfrischungen, Crêpes vor Ort

Kostenlos, für alle

Mise à jour le 2023-04-12 par Flers agglo