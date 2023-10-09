Comme un chef avec Christelle Navinel – Saveurs d’octobre La Ferme Lait Prés Verts Guérande, 9 octobre 2023, Guérande.

Comme un chef avec Christelle Navinel – Saveurs d’octobre Lundi 9 octobre, 15h30 La Ferme Lait Prés Verts

Dans le cadre des Saveurs d’octobre, Christelle Navinel de la Maison Mara au Croisic, vous propose un atelier culinaire pour cuisiner Comme un Chef.

Comme un Chef :

Christelle Navinel réalisera une démonstration culinaire et vous dévoilera ses astuces.

Le tout suivi par une dégustation. Pensez à amener votre petite cuillère !

Place aux passionnés de cuisine qui souhaitent faire partager leurs connaissances culinaires et épater l’assistance, comme un chef !

Durée :

2h00

Informations et réservations :

Par téléphone au 02 40 24 34 44, par mail, ou directement auprès de nos Offices de Tourisme.

Pas de réservation. Participation libre.

Ouverture des portes 30min avant le début de la séance.

Mais les Saveurs d’octobre c’est quoi ? C’est un mois entier dédié à la gastronomie, aux produits locaux et au patrimoine culinaire. C’est pour vous l’occasion de profiter pleinement de cette arrière-saison sur notre belle presqu’île gué­randaise.

Programme des Saveurs d’octobre

La Ferme Lait Prés Verts Cannevé 44350 Guerande Guérande 44350 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 24 34 44 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « contact@labaule-guerande.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.labaule-guerande.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/comme-un-chef-avec-christelle-navinel-saveurs-d-octobre-guerande.html »}] [{« link »: « https://maisonmaraepicerie.fr/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/nous-contacter.html »}, {« link »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/votre-office-de-tourisme-la-baule-presqu-ile-de-guerande.html »}, {« link »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/les-saveurs-d-octobre.html »}, {« link »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/programme-animations-saveurs-d-octobre.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-09T15:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-09T17:30:00+02:00

2023-10-09T15:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-09T17:30:00+02:00

LOISIRS Y|OTILBPG|COMME1CHEFNAVINEL2023SAVOCT