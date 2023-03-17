LA FEMME PAVILLON La Fonderie, 17 mars 2023, Le Mans .

LA FEMME PAVILLON

La Fonderie 2, rue de la Fonderie entrée Parking Saint Pavin des champs Le Mans Sarthe 
2023-03-17 – 2023-03-17
EUR 5   La femme pavillon // acte poétique en zone sonore // concert QUI COGNE DE L’INTERIEUR

Trois femmes parlent de monde à monde, convoquent émotions ancestrales et futur imminent.

