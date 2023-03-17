LA FEMME PAVILLON La Fonderie Le Mans
LA FEMME PAVILLON
2023-03-17 – 2023-03-17
Le Mans
Sarthe
EUR 5 La femme pavillon // acte poétique en zone sonore // concert QUI COGNE DE L’INTERIEUR
Trois femmes parlent de monde à monde, convoquent émotions ancestrales et futur imminent.
La femme pavillon // acte poétique en zone sonore // concert QUI COGNE DE L’INTERIEUR
