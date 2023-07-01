ENS – RANDONNÉE NATURALISTE EN MONTAGNE, 1 juillet 2023, La Fajolle.

15 km / Difficile

Rendez-vous au col de Pailhères, entre Mijanès et Ascou sur la D25.

Parcourez les crêtes de nos montagnes audoises à la rencontre d’une flore et d’une faune exceptionnelles de jour comme de nuit.

Prévoir pique-nique. Prévoir lampe de poche.

Randonnée et nuit en milieu montagnard, prévoir l’équipement en conséquence : vêtements chauds, matériel de bivouac en extérieur… (pas de refuge). Autonomie exigée en nourriture et couchage. Pas de ravitaillement.

Réservation obligatoire.

15 personnes max..

2023-07-01 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 17:00:00. .

La Fajolle 11140 Aude Occitanie



15 km / Difficult

Meet at the Pailhères pass, between Mijanès and Ascou on the D25.

Walk along the crests of our mountains in the Aude Valley to meet exceptional flora and fauna by day and by night.

Bring a picnic. Bring a flashlight.

Hiking and night in a mountain environment, provide equipment accordingly: warm clothes, outdoor bivouac equipment … (no refuge). Self-sufficiency required in food and sleeping. No supplies.

Reservation required.

15 people max.

15 km / Difícil

Encuentro en el Col de Pailhères, entre Mijanès y Ascou por la D25.

Camine por las crestas de nuestras montañas del Aude para encontrar una flora y fauna excepcionales tanto de día como de noche.

Traiga un picnic. Traiga una linterna.

Senderismo y noche en un entorno de montaña, traiga el equipo adecuado: ropa de abrigo, equipo de vivac al aire libre… (sin refugio). Se requiere autosuficiencia para comer y dormir. No hay avituallamiento.

Reserva obligatoria.

15 personas máximo.

15 km / Schwierig

Treffen Sie sich am Col de Pailhères zwischen Mijanès und Ascou auf der D25.

Wandern Sie über die Kämme unserer Berge im Audois und begegnen Sie einer außergewöhnlichen Flora und Fauna bei Tag und bei Nacht.

Picknick mitbringen. Taschenlampe mitbringen.

Wanderung und Übernachtung in Bergregionen, entsprechende Ausrüstung vorsehen: warme Kleidung, Material für ein Biwak im Freien… (keine Berghütten). Autonomie in Bezug auf Nahrung und Schlafplätze erforderlich. Es gibt keine Verpflegung.

Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich.

max. 15 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-29 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / Conseil Départemental de l’Aude