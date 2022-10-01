« LA FAFARA FISSA PAPA », CIE GIPSY PIGS Le Mans Le Mans
2022-10-01 – 2022-10-01
Leur crédo musical : cumbias traditionnelles, tubes jazzy version ska, calypsos et rock caliente, reprises de chansons connues ou désuêtes en versions festives ! Samedi 1er octobre : 11h-11h30, 13h30-14h, 16h-16h30. Renseignements : 07.86.74.06.23.
