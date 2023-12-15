Bal folk La Fabuleuse Cantine, Saint-Étienne (42) Bal folk La Fabuleuse Cantine, Saint-Étienne (42), 15 décembre 2023, . Bal folk Vendredi 15 décembre, 20h30 La Fabuleuse Cantine, Saint-Étienne (42) gratuit Bal Trad GratuitAmbiance folk garantie Au programme :- 18H : ouverture du bar (prix doux)- 19H : Repas- 20H30 : Initiation à la danse Folk + boeuf Folk- 21H30 : début du Bal- 00H : end Pour le repas, pensez bien à réserver.Par téléphone au 06 50 69 68 79 ou sur notre site internet. source : événement Bal folk publié sur AgendaTrad La Fabuleuse Cantine, Saint-Étienne (42) 1, Rue Claudius Ravachol

