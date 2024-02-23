« SOUL MAKOSSA » La Fabulerie Marseille, 23 février 2024, Marseille.

« SOUL MAKOSSA » Vendredi 23 février 2024, 18h00 La Fabulerie Entrée à prix libre à partir de 5€

La Team de Move On Up! Hip-Hop Jam & Party débarque à la Fabulerie pour « SOUL MAKOSSA »

-> la Pre-party de « Cold Sweat! Hip-Hop Jam & Party! »

★ ☆ HIP-HOP / FUNK / SOUL / LATIN / AFROBEAT ★ ☆

“ ‘Soul Makossa,’ meaning “I will dance” in the native Cameroonian dialect of Douala in which it was written, was one of the first songs by an African to gain global popularity and was believed by some to be the first disco record. »

⭐ OUVERTURE DES PORTES A 18H ⭐

ALL NIGHT LONG (18h-23h30)

SELECTER THE PUNISHER ACCEUILLE

✪ DJ Kopt-R (SNT Crew, Caen) (https://soundcloud.com/koptrsnt )

✪ DJ Sween aka David Colas (Marseille)

VERNISSAGE EXPOSITION APLE76 (https://www.a76.fr/)

« J’aime la spontanéité d’une Jam, cette organisation un peu hasardeuse qui laisse place à l’improvisation. J’aime ce que l’on y vit. Ce sont des événements qui nous rassemblent, nous permettent de nous exprimer sur ce à quoi l’on donne notre temps »

[BreakersMag #1, 2021]

18H-20H : WORKSHOP AVEC B-GIRL AT (Finlande) dans une salle (20€)

-> Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bgirlat/?hl=en

-> Inscriptions : https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfFMpB…/viewform…

18H-20H : EN PARALLELE, ESPACE CHILL A DISPOSITION pour Afterwork / Apéro / Diner

19h30-23h : Piste ouverte pour tous!

-> 20h30: Cypher qualification « STOMP YOUR FEET » FOOTWORK BATTLE

-> 21h : Demi-finales et finale du « STOMP YOUR FEET » FOOTWORK BATTLE

21h30-23h15 : PARTY TIME

★ ☆ HIP-HOP / FUNK / SOUL / LATIN / AFROBEAT ★ ☆

INFOS PRATIQUES :

PAF: Entrée à prix libre à partir de 5€

Restauration sur place

Bar ouvert à prix accessibles

