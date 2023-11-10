Nitano, Release Party La Fabulerie Marseille, 10 novembre 2023, Marseille.

Nitano, Release Party Vendredi 10 novembre, 19h30 La Fabulerie Entrée libre

A l’occasion de la sortie de son premier LP, Nitano invite Elyk, Drissa et 404YOVO pour une release party haute en couleurs.

NITANO

Itinerens dans le sel de l’existence.

Sentiments. Souvenirs. Rêves.

Fusionner la musique et les mots

Un micro pour le scander tout haut

A travers une mosaïque de sonorités et de styles, Nitano esquisse une vision poétique à partir de ce que la vie nous donne à éprouver. La ville, la modernité, la fuite, les relations amicales et amoureuses, l’incertitude, la crainte, la détermination… Autant de thèmes où se dévoilent le fil rouge qui anime sa démarche : célébrer l’universel toujours présent dans la singularité de nos expériences individuelles.

https://www.instagram.com/nitano_officiel/

ELYK

Elyk est un producteur et rappeur marseillais qui veille à deux choses : la sincérité de ses propos et la puissance de sa 808.

Dans un mood unique parfois glacial, parfois brûlant, il emploie un flow incisif au service d’un texte imagé.

https://www.instagram.com/elyktreize/

DRISSA – GALAKTIK METISSE

On est les

Métisses Galaktik

On avance on peut pas rester statique

Chaque homme, chaque femme est fantastique

You know

On court derrière les étoiles

C’est la seule tactique

Chez nous, l’amour c’est la plus grande des forces

Alors on donne la force à ceux qui sont fragiles

You know

https://www.instagram.com/galaktik.metisses/

404YOVO

404YOVO est un producteur de musique passionné qui navigue entre les mondes sonores de son enfance en Afrique et la modernité industrielle de l’Europe. Son premier opus, intitulé « 404, » est une invitation à explorer sa vision de la musique, où des rythmes traditionnels rencontrent des éléments futuristes pour créer un son qui lui appartient.

https://www.instagram.com/tib.yovovi/

INFOS PRATIQUES

Entrée gratuite

‍ Humeur correcte exigée

La Fabulerie, 10 Bd Garibaldi, 13001 Marseille

Métro Noailles

IG : https://www.instagram.com/lafabulerie/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-10T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-10T22:00:00+01:00

