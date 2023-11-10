Nitano, Release Party La Fabulerie Marseille
Nitano, Release Party La Fabulerie Marseille, 10 novembre 2023, Marseille.
Nitano, Release Party Vendredi 10 novembre, 19h30 La Fabulerie Entrée libre
A l’occasion de la sortie de son premier LP, Nitano invite Elyk, Drissa et 404YOVO pour une release party haute en couleurs.
______________________
NITANO
Itinerens dans le sel de l’existence.
Sentiments. Souvenirs. Rêves.
Fusionner la musique et les mots
Un micro pour le scander tout haut
A travers une mosaïque de sonorités et de styles, Nitano esquisse une vision poétique à partir de ce que la vie nous donne à éprouver. La ville, la modernité, la fuite, les relations amicales et amoureuses, l’incertitude, la crainte, la détermination… Autant de thèmes où se dévoilent le fil rouge qui anime sa démarche : célébrer l’universel toujours présent dans la singularité de nos expériences individuelles.
https://www.instagram.com/nitano_officiel/
ELYK
Elyk est un producteur et rappeur marseillais qui veille à deux choses : la sincérité de ses propos et la puissance de sa 808.
Dans un mood unique parfois glacial, parfois brûlant, il emploie un flow incisif au service d’un texte imagé.
https://www.instagram.com/elyktreize/
DRISSA – GALAKTIK METISSE
On est les
Métisses Galaktik
On avance on peut pas rester statique
Chaque homme, chaque femme est fantastique
You know
On court derrière les étoiles
C’est la seule tactique
Chez nous, l’amour c’est la plus grande des forces
Alors on donne la force à ceux qui sont fragiles
You know
https://www.instagram.com/galaktik.metisses/
404YOVO
404YOVO est un producteur de musique passionné qui navigue entre les mondes sonores de son enfance en Afrique et la modernité industrielle de l’Europe. Son premier opus, intitulé « 404, » est une invitation à explorer sa vision de la musique, où des rythmes traditionnels rencontrent des éléments futuristes pour créer un son qui lui appartient.
https://www.instagram.com/tib.yovovi/
______________________
INFOS PRATIQUES
Entrée gratuite
Humeur correcte exigée
La Fabulerie, 10 Bd Garibaldi, 13001 Marseille
Métro Noailles
IG : https://www.instagram.com/lafabulerie/
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/
La Fabulerie 10 bd garibaldi, 13001 Marseille Marseille 13001 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@nitano_officiel) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/346091974_1318409102356528_3360021047051317853_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=xuu-kn8xvLsAX-mVOV2&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCSn9GqNlOoTWGfqqTCC3VaO0SlMZ8flXqSm-NC3jG3-w&oe=654CA8FC », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/nitano_officiel/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/nitano_officiel/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@elyktreize) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/334617649_961217131693012_5497660853221346147_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=105&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=5hV8_FVDELsAX-r4824&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfChPtSYYqCxV5DeAaapkJ0OcAdtVOdyTwHGUnvWqxKgww&oe=654D37FE », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/elyktreize/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/elyktreize/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@galaktik.metisses) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/317497608_2062686200594748_2219604465685558524_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=CkAG5cFI8-wAX-31zpQ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfD9ghZ0XEyCxy46be8qE2SkoahEU234hLm7jQeNrcJbRQ&oe=654D8527 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/galaktik.metisses/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/galaktik.metisses/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@tib.yovovi) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/383340871_254621707033320_8262276703496916922_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=108&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=Y_za1bbh3HsAX-_VVQq&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfBG3ePxpAbfocTa1PBukq8vDzIa37OCcNfXJNH1g2DlTw&oe=654D61E1 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/tib.yovovi/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/tib.yovovi/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «
« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@lafabulerie) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/275447765_5001304219935057_7932955888601171103_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=109&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=ksCxyEDFacMAX-AIXV9&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCb8B1v1w8y_YxmUyGEfDD9LJPgEPHKQ4aQ3D5Aw2s6qQ&oe=654D9511 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/lafabulerie/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/lafabulerie/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-10T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-10T22:00:00+01:00
2023-11-10T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-10T22:00:00+01:00