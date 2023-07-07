Couds ton sac à vrac pour l’été – niveau confirmé La Fabrique d’Issy Issy-les-Moulineaux, 7 juillet 2023, Issy-les-Moulineaux.

Couds ton sac à vrac pour l’été – niveau confirmé Vendredi 7 juillet, 14h00, 16h30 La Fabrique d’Issy Entrée sur inscription

Viens coudre ton propre sac à vrac pour l’emmener dans ta valise cet été et partager ta passion de la couture avec des débutant.e.s !

C﻿e billet est réservé pour les personnes sachant déjà utiliser une machine à coudre.

Créneau 14h-16h : inscrivez-vous ici

Créneau 16h30-18h30 : inscrivez-vous ici

Adhère à Ecolau pour participer à cet atelier

La Fabrique d'Issy 54 rue d'Erevan 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux Issy-les-Moulineaux 92130 Quartier Les Hauts d'Issy / Les Epinettes / Le Fort Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France





