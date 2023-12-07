La Fabrik : l’art du fil La FabriK Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers
La Fabrik : l’art du fil La FabriK Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers.
Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers,Deux-Sèvres
Echanges de savoir-faire autour du crochet et du tricot.
Débutant ou expert, emmène ton matériel, fils aiguilles et compagnies!
Renseignements auprès de Dany : 06 23 35 49 77
Chaque 1er jeudi du mois de 18h à 20h30.
Gratuit
Adhésion à l’asso : 5€.
2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-07 20:00:00. EUR.
La FabriK
Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Exchange know-how on crochet and knitting.
Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, bring your materials, needles and thread and all the rest!
Information from Dany: 06 23 35 49 77
Every 1st Thursday of the month from 6pm to 8:30pm.
Free
Membership: 5?
Intercambia conocimientos sobre ganchillo y punto.
Tanto si eres principiante como experto, ¡trae tu material, agujas e hilos y todo lo demás!
Información a Dany: 06 23 35 49 77
Todos los primeros jueves de mes, de 18.00 a 20.30 h.
Gratis
Afiliación a la asociación: 5?
Austausch von Know-how rund ums Häkeln und Stricken.
Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene, bringen Sie Ihr Material, Garn, Nadeln und Co. mit!
Informationen bei Dany: 06 23 35 49 77
Jeden 1. Donnerstag im Monat von 18:00 bis 20:30 Uhr.
Kostenlos
Mitgliedschaft im Verein: 5?
