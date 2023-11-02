La Fabrik : l’art du fil La FabriK Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers, 2 novembre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers.

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers,Deux-Sèvres

Echanges de savoir-faire autour du crochet et du tricot.

Débutant ou expert, emmène ton matériel, fils aiguilles et compagnies!

Renseignements auprès de Dany : 06 23 35 49 77

Chaque 1er jeudi du mois de 18h à 20h30.

Gratuit

Adhésion à l’asso : 5€.

2023-11-02 fin : 2023-11-02 20:30:00. EUR.

La FabriK

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Exchange know-how on crochet and knitting.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, bring your materials, needles and thread and all the rest!

Information from Dany: 06 23 35 49 77

Every 1st Thursday of the month from 6pm to 8:30pm.

Free

Membership: 5?

Intercambia conocimientos sobre ganchillo y punto.

Tanto si eres principiante como experto, ¡trae tu material, agujas e hilos y todo lo demás!

Información a Dany: 06 23 35 49 77

Todos los primeros jueves de mes, de 18.00 a 20.30 h.

Gratis

Afiliación a la asociación: 5?

Austausch von Know-how rund ums Häkeln und Stricken.

Anfänger oder Fortgeschrittene, bringen Sie Ihr Material, Garn, Nadeln und Co. mit!

Informationen bei Dany: 06 23 35 49 77

Jeden 1. Donnerstag im Monat von 18:00 bis 20:30 Uhr.

Kostenlos

Mitgliedschaft im Verein: 5?

Mise à jour le 2023-10-20 par CC Val de Gâtine