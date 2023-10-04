La Fabrik : le fabri’choeur La FabriK Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers, 4 octobre 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers.

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers,Deux-Sèvres

Reprise de la chorale ce mercredi 4 octobre à 20h

Venez essayer ! Première séance gratuite

80€ l’année

Tarif à l’année susceptible à modification suivant le nombre de choriste pour l’année.

Adhésion à l’asso : 5€

Renseignements auprès de Camille 07 81 12 51 61.

2023-10-04 fin : 2023-10-04 22:00:00. EUR.

La FabriK

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Choir resumes Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m

Come and give it a try! First session free

80? per year

Yearly rate subject to change depending on the number of choristers per year.

Association membership: 5?

Information from Camille 07 81 12 51 61

El coro se reanuda el miércoles 4 de octubre a las 20.00 horas

¡Ven a probar! Primera sesión gratuita

80? al año

Precio anual sujeto a cambios en función del número de coristas.

Afiliación a la asociación: 5?

Información a Camille 07 81 12 51 61

Wiederaufnahme des Chors diesen Mittwoch, den 4. Oktober um 20 Uhr

Kommen Sie und probieren Sie es aus! Erste Sitzung kostenlos

80? pro Jahr

Der Jahrespreis kann sich je nach Anzahl der Chorsänger pro Jahr ändern.

Mitgliedschaft im Verein: 5?

Informationen bei Camille 07 81 12 51 61

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par CC Val de Gâtine