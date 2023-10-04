- Cet évènement est passé
Reprise de la chorale ce mercredi 4 octobre à 20h
Venez essayer ! Première séance gratuite
80€ l’année
Tarif à l’année susceptible à modification suivant le nombre de choriste pour l’année.
Adhésion à l’asso : 5€
Renseignements auprès de Camille 07 81 12 51 61.
Choir resumes Wednesday, October 4 at 8 p.m
Come and give it a try! First session free
80? per year
Yearly rate subject to change depending on the number of choristers per year.
Association membership: 5?
Information from Camille 07 81 12 51 61
El coro se reanuda el miércoles 4 de octubre a las 20.00 horas
¡Ven a probar! Primera sesión gratuita
80? al año
Precio anual sujeto a cambios en función del número de coristas.
Afiliación a la asociación: 5?
Información a Camille 07 81 12 51 61
Wiederaufnahme des Chors diesen Mittwoch, den 4. Oktober um 20 Uhr
Kommen Sie und probieren Sie es aus! Erste Sitzung kostenlos
80? pro Jahr
Der Jahrespreis kann sich je nach Anzahl der Chorsänger pro Jahr ändern.
Mitgliedschaft im Verein: 5?
Informationen bei Camille 07 81 12 51 61
