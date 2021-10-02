Paris La Fab. , centre d’art contemporain île de France, Paris La Fab. La Fab. , centre d’art contemporain Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

La Fab. La Fab. , centre d’art contemporain, 2 octobre 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 2 octobre 2021

de 19h à 2h

gratuit

Graffiti et la Galerie du Jour agnès b. : 1985 – 2021 – Exposition L’automne 2021 à La Fab. sera consacré au graffiti et à la relation historique d’agnès b. avec ce mouvement depuis 1985. Le Graff investira tous les espaces : la partie collection, la galerie, ainsi qu’à l’extérieur sur la Place Jean-Michel Basquiat ! Instagram Facebook Twitter Nuit Blanche -> Nuit Blanche La Fab. , centre d’art contemporain 6-10 place Jean-Michel Basquiat Paris 75013

14 : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand (211m) 6 : Chevaleret (651m) 25, 61, 62, 71, 89, 325 C : Bibliothèque François Mitterrand

Contact :La Fab. https://la-fab.com/ https://www.facebook.com/lafab.officiel https://twitter.com/lafab_officiel Nuit Blanche -> Nuit Blanche Nuit Blanche

Date complète :

2021-10-02T19:00:00+02:00_2021-10-03T02:00:00+02:00

Agnès b. et les Frères Ripoulins © JF Lefevre, 1984

Détails Catégories d’évènement: île de France, Paris Autres Lieu La Fab. , centre d’art contemporain Adresse 6-10 place Jean-Michel Basquiat Ville Paris lieuville La Fab. , centre d’art contemporain Paris