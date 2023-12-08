Nature Gatine : portes ouvertes La Draunière Mazières-en-Gâtine
Mazières-en-Gâtine,Deux-Sèvres
Portes ouvertes chez Nature et Gâtine les samedis 9 et 16 décembre 2023 de 10h à 12h.
Visite du labo et de la salle de réception.
DECOUVREZ nos produits Noël 2023 sur notre site internet https://www.naturegatine.fr/accueil.html
Contact : 05 49 63 35 71 ou nature.gatine@orange.fr.
2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 12:30:00. .
La Draunière
Mazières-en-Gâtine 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Open house at Nature et Gâtine on Saturdays December 9 and 16, 2023 from 10am to 12pm.
Visit the lab and reception room.
DISCOVER our Christmas 2023 products on our website https://www.naturegatine.fr/accueil.html
Contact: 05 49 63 35 71 or nature.gatine@orange.fr
Jornada de puertas abiertas en Nature et Gâtine los sábados 9 y 16 de diciembre de 2023 de 10.00 a 12.00 h.
Visite el laboratorio y la sala de recepción.
DESCUBRA nuestros productos de Navidad 2023 en nuestra página web https://www.naturegatine.fr/accueil.html
Contacto: 05 49 63 35 71 o nature.gatine@orange.fr
Tag der offenen Tür bei Nature et Gâtine am Samstag, den 9. und 16. Dezember 2023, von 10.00 bis 12.00 Uhr.
Besuchen Sie das Labor und den Empfangsraum.
ENTDECKEN Sie unsere Produkte Weihnachten 2023 auf unserer Website https://www.naturegatine.fr/accueil.html
Kontakt: 05 49 63 35 71 oder nature.gatine@orange.fr
Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par CC Val de Gâtine